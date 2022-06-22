KIRKLAND, Wash. - Two teenagers and a 5-year-old child were found with gunshot wounds in a Kirkland residence Wednesday and the suspected shooter is still at large. 

Police received the shots fired report on Tuesday night around 11 p.m. They responded to a home at the 11700 block of NE 150th Place in the Kingsgate area. 

The three children, 17, 13 and 5, were found inside the residence. They were taken to a local hospitals and are in stable condition. 

Police believe the suspect shot multiple rounds into the home from outside before fleeing in a vehicle. 

Detectives are working to find evidence and witnesses near the residence. They are asking neighbors who may have security footage of the event to email Detective Haas at AHaas@kirklandwa.gov.

