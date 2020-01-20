Three children were found dead in Phoenix, Arizona Monday night.
According to police, the bodies of a 3-year-old boy, a 2-year-old girl and a 7-month-old girl were found inside a home.
Police said that they were found in a home that also looks to function as a landscaping business.
Police said a relative said the three children were 'ill' earlier. Police are continuing to investigate what lead up to the deaths.
This is an on going story. Information will be updated as it is received.
