UPDATE: JULY 8 AT 10:26 A.M.
Three residents have been left displaced after Wednesday's apartment fire. The Red Cross is helping to assist them.
A spokesperson from Spokane fire said they are still investigating the cause.
UPDATE: JULY 7 AT 1:18 P.M.
The fire appears to be mostly under control. Fire crews are still on scene.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane fire crews are currently battling a structure fire at 1900 W. Pacific Ave.
KHQ is on scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.