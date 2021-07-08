ad fire

UPDATE: JULY 8 AT 10:26 A.M.

Three residents have been left displaced after Wednesday's apartment fire. The Red Cross is helping to assist them.

A spokesperson from Spokane fire said they are still investigating the cause.

UPDATE: JULY 7 AT 1:18 P.M.

The fire appears to be mostly under control. Fire crews are still on scene.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane fire crews are currently battling a structure fire at 1900 W. Pacific Ave.

KHQ is on scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Browne's Addition fire

1 of 4

Tags