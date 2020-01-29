Double J Dog Ranch doggos are once again set for the big stage as two will play in Puppy Bowl XVI and another will partake in Dog Bowl III airing on Animal Planet this weekend.
This will be the fifth year the sanctuary for special needs dogs in Hauser Lake, Idaho, will be represented in the Puppy Bowl.
Filbert, an 18-week-old Shetland Sheepdog/Border Collie who is deaf and sight impaired, will represent Team Ruff in the Puppy Bowl on Sunday.
Joining Filbert on Team Ruff will be Daphne, a 16-week-old German Shepherd who has Canine Megaesophagus.
To top it off, both Filbert and Daphne are each in the starting lineup for the Puppy Bowl.
This year's Puppy Bowl is bringing in 96 puppies from 61 shelters representing over half the U.S. states. Filbert and Daphne are two of the five special needs puppies featured in the game. The two pups are additionally DJDR's 7th and 8th special needs pups to play in the Puppy Bowl.
DJDR will also have representation in Dog Bowl III, airing on Saturday, Feb. 1, and featuring over 60 adoptable dogs ranging from 3-14 years of age.
Lulu, a five-year-old Aussie/Border Collie from Double J Dog Ranch who is deaf, will take the field for the Dog Bowl.
Fans can vote for an MVP of the Puppy Bowl, which coincidentally was won by Double J Dog Ranch's own "Bumble" last year. An MVP will also be selected in the Dog Bowl.
The Dog Bowl airs on Animal Planet Saturday at 8 p.m. PT, while the Puppy Bowl precedes Super Bowl LIV Sunday, Feb. 2 at 12 p.m. PT on Animal Planet.
Double J Dog Ranch is hosting a Puppy Bowl "Tail-gating PAWTY" Sunday at Embers by the Lake in Hauser at 11 a.m. Attendees can watch the pregame show and the Puppy Bowl, eat some pizza with some proceeds going to DJDR and participate in a raffle/silent auction with all donations supporting their special needs dogs.
Double J Dog Ranch has been documenting the Puppy Bowl experience on its Facebook page, and also added that Puppy Bowl organizers visited the ranch this past fall to film a piece "Pup-Close and Personal," which will air during the Puppy Bowl.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.