Three Florida restaurant workers accused of spitting in food meant for off-duty officers

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. - Three Florida restaurant workers are accused of spitting in food they were preparing for two uniformed, off-duty officers.
Authorities say an anonymous person notified the restaurant owners about the April 27 incident. The owner viewed footage of the incident, fired the workers and contacted police.
Two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old have been charged with Florida's Food Anti-Tampering Act and battery on a law enforcement officer.
The deputies were notified about the incident and didn't require treatment.