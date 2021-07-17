WASHINGTON D.C. - Three fully vaccinated members of the Texas House delegation tested positive for COVID-19 while in Washington D.C., according to the Democratic Caucus.
First reported by NBC, the names of the three who tested positive have not been released but it is known that members of the delegation had meetings with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. and Vice President Kamala Harris.
The caucus said they will be following CDC guidelines that state fully vaccinated people who are exposed to COVID-19 do not need to take extra precautions unless they are showing symptoms.