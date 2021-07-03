Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Hot temperatures with highs in the mid 90s to near 100. * WHERE...Quincy, Pomeroy, Nezperce, Cheney, Hayden, Nespelem, Ephrata, Odessa, Winchester, Worley, Othello, Brewster, Wenatchee, Peck, Moses Lake, Rockford, Cashmere, Coulee City, Spokane, Wilbur, Bridgeport, Coeur d'Alene, Craigmont, Omak, Okanogan, Lapwai, Culdesac, Lewiston, Davenport, Entiat, Grand Coulee, Clarkston, Post Falls, Gifford, Kamiah, Oroville, Chelan, and Ritzville. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned area, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors that may be sensitive to the heat. &&