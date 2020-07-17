BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Three men from Hope, Idaho, have been arrested on federal charges for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
According to the Department of Justice District of Idaho, 36-year-old Larry Junior Hillbroom, 34-year-old Morgan Kenney and 48-year-old Sean Robert Wathen were arrested on Wednesday July, 15, with charges stemming from a June 16 indictment.
The indictment alleges the three conspired to distribute methamphetamine from the summer of 2015 to February 2016. The federal methamphetamine conspiracy charge is punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison, a maximum fine of $1 million, and at least three years of supervised release.
Hillbroom, Kenney and Wathen are scheduled for their first appearance Friday at the federal courthouse in Coeur d'Alene, where a trial date will be set.
This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Bonner County Sheriff's Office, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Coeur d'Alene Police Department, Idaho State Police, U.S. Border Patrol, and U.S. Marshals Service.
