A two-vehicle collision on Highway 395 north of Loon Lake resulted in both drivers and a passenger being hospitalized Monday evening.
Tom Evje, 35 of Kettle Falls, was travelling southbound on US-395 three miles north of Loon Lake in a Dodge Neon around 9 p.m. Monday when he crossed the center line and struck a Honda CRV.
Two occupants of the CRV from Curlew, driver 57-year-old Daniel Phillips and passenger 44-year-old Trina Dulaney were each transported to Sacred Heart Hospital, as was Evje. A 14-year-old passenger in the CRV was uninjured in the crash.
Washington State Patrol says drugs or alcohol could have been involved, but haven't made any charges pending investigation.
The roadway was blocked for several hours until about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.