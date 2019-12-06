AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - First responders are on scene of a multi-car crash on Highway 2 in Airway Heights that led to three people being hospitalized.
The crash near Garfield Rd. has led to the closure of the right westbound lane of Highway 2. Drivers in the area should expect delays as crews work to clear the road.
The Airway Heights Fire Department says three people were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
