SPOKANE, Wash. - The aftermath of a police chase overnight sent three people to the hospital as officers say a driver crashed into multiple cars on Maxwell and Maple.
The police chase only lasted about 30 seconds, but the clean up and crime scene tape was up for hours.
Police say they were chasing someone west on Maxwell, when that car smashed into another car that was headed north on Maple with two people. Then the driver spun and crashed into two parked cars.
Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to get people out from the badly damaged cars. The driver and two people who had been hit, were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver is being charged with eluding and vehicular assault.
Crews had to use the jaws of life to get everyone out
