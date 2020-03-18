Update: The Colfax Fire Department says a coffee shop is a total loss after a structure fire broke out on Main St., leading to one firefighter and two nearby residents being hospitalized.
CFD was dispatched to the fire at the Fonk's Coffeehouse around 7 p.m. Tuesday. Fire District 11 was also paged for additional personnel.
First-arriving crews found smoke showing from all sides of the building. Crews attempted entry into the rear of the building, but were quickly met with large flames, pulling crews from the interior for a defensive attack.
The fire was upgraded to a second alarm and eventually a third alarm, bringing in crews from Pullman, Rosalia, Garfield, Palouse and Endicott.
The roof had already collapsed, allowing ladder crews to send water through the top of the building. The fire was under control just after 10 p.m. The fire was contained to Fonk's, but neighboring apartments and Bruning Funeral Home sustained some heat and smoke damage.
Three patients were transported to the hospital, including two residents from neighboring apartments and one firefighter, but all have since been discharged. The American Red Cross is assisting with six displaced residents.
Main St. will remain closed for at least part of Wednesday so the building can be inspected. CFD says there is concern of the building collapsing into Main St. due to the roof collapse and total loss. WSDOT had put a detour in place on Mill St, from Canyon St. to Harrison St.
Some crews will remain on scene throughout the day to ensure the fire stays contained. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
"Colfax Fire Department would like to extend a sincere thank you to our neighbors agencies and volunteers who came to help us tonight!" CFD wrote. "We would also like to thank those from the public which dropped off water and snacks for our crews during this incident."
Previous coverage: COLFAX, Wash. - The Colfax Fire Department and other fire departments are on scene of a commercial building fire in downtown Colfax.
Colfax is currently without power and traffic is being detoured around the area.
According to the Colfax Fire Department, the building that is on fire is Fonk's Coffee along with storage for the Sports Shack.
Information will be updated as it is received.
