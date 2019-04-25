Three hour pursuit in southern California ends when suspect bails from car and runs into 99 Cents Only store

A nearly three hour pursuit in southern California had police chasing a domestic violence suspect on highways, surface streets, and even through a park.

The chase started when police, responding to reports of a dispute between a man and a woman in the car, approached the vehicle, and the driver took off.

At one point, faced with a dead end, the driver sped though a park, eventually plowing through a fence to get back to the road.

During the chase the woman was seen struggling with the suspect, who was reported to be a parolee at large.

Eventually the driver pulled into a shopping center and ran into a 99 Cents Only store, where he was taken into custody at gunpoint.

The female passenger remained in the car and was later seen being helped into an ambulance.

