Three hour pursuit in southern California ends when suspect bails from car and runs into 99 Cents Only store

A nearly three hour pursuit in southern California had police chasing a domestic violence suspect on highways, surface streets, and even through a park.
The chase started when police, responding to reports of a dispute between a man and a woman in the car, approached the vehicle, and the driver took off.
At one point, faced with a dead end, the driver sped though a park, eventually plowing through a fence to get back to the road.
During the chase the woman was seen struggling with the suspect, who was reported to be a parolee at large.
Eventually the driver pulled into a shopping center and ran into a 99 Cents Only store, where he was taken into custody at gunpoint.
The female passenger remained in the car and was later seen being helped into an ambulance.