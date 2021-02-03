Three Idaho National Guard people killed in Black Hawk crash near Boise

BOISE, Idaho - Three Idaho National Guard pilots were killed after the Black Hawk helicopter they were traveling in crashed on Tuesday night, the Idaho National Guard tweeted.
The incident happened around 8 p.m. near Boise. All three people on board were pilots with the Idaho National Guard participating in routine flight training.
“This is a tremendous loss to the Idaho National Guard and our community,” Major General Michael Garshak, adjutant general of Idaho and commander of the Idaho National Guard said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones as we work through this tragedy.”
Colonel Christopher Burt, the Idaho Army National Guard's state aviation officer, confirmed the aircraft was last contact at 7:45 p.m.
According to the Idaho National Guard, once the emergency transmitter locator device on the aircraft was activated shortly after 8 p.m., his team immediately initiated emergency aircraft recovery procedures. This included both air and ground search and rescue crews.
Just after midnight, crews located the aircraft and people inside. The names of the people who died are being withheld until after next of kin have been notified.
Right now, the cause of the incident is unknown and an investigation will begin soon.