Three people were taken to hospitals after an apparent DUI collision involving three vehicles north of Chewelah on Highway 395.

Tuesday around 5:26 p.m., 40-year-old Albert Petry of Northport was travelling at a high rate of speed on northbound 395 approaching Kramer Rd. in a Chevrolet Malibu when he struck a Ford Focus. He then continued on and proceeded to strike a Ford Aerostar van.

Both occupants of the Ford van, 66-year-old Gary Burch of Addy and 85-year-old Larry Burch of Inchelium, were transported to Chewelah Hospital as a precaution. The driver of the Ford Focus, 21-year-old Allison MacDonald of Priest River, Idaho, was uninjured.

Petry was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center with injuries, where his condition is unknown at this time. Washington State Patrol says alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, as Petry faces DUI charges.