Meeting Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is something most movie fans couldn't pass up, but getting to compete on his new show: The Titan Games? Three people from the Spokane area are excited for the world to see what they've been training for their whole lives.

"You had obstacles that are 40-60 feet high, cranes that are holding obstacles 100-200 feet in the air. So when you walk into the arena, you just had this feeling of 'oh my God, what am I about to do,'" Competitor, Julian Stewart, said.

There's a lot of excuses to why we skip the gym, but not for Julian. Six jobs, four kids, and a passion for lifting weights.

"If there's something that's a challenge, I'd just push myself to the absolute limit," Stewart said.

But Julian said it was the mental preparation that served him best

"Physically, I knew I was strong, but I knew it was going to come down to, who's going to give up first, who wants it more," Stewart said.

64 people were chosen to be on the first season of The Titan Games. JulianSstewart was one, and Erin Lavoie was another. Both are from Spokane. Lavoie said this was unlike any competition she's been a part of.

"They're normal people, they have normal jobs, and you feel like you fit in, like you're at home, and it was fantastic for that," Lavoie said.

She said throughout the competition, no one had any idea what their obstacles were going to look like, until minutes before the games.

"We had to be escorted everywhere, so we wouldn't wander somewhere we shouldn't or see something we weren't supposed to see," Lavoie said.

There's ten episodes of The Titan Games, to see who will win $100,00 and the right to call themselves a "Titan".

The third competitor with Inland Northwest ties is Bridger Buckley, a grad student at Washington State University.

“When the competition got really hard, I thought about all the things I’ve overcome in my life and how the pain I was experiencing is nothing compared with terrible things other people are experiencing in their lives,” Buckley said in a WSU article.

The Titan Games will have six competitors from Washington.

The first episode is airing tonight on NBC at 8 pm.