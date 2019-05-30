SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - Three juveniles have been charged after numerous vandalism cases were reported in Spirit Lake.
The Spirit Lake Police Department says more than a dozen people came forward claiming property had been spray painted with obscene words and drawings. Some also reported their property had been tagged with "MG," or "Mole Gang."
Collective damages are estimated to total more than $6,000. Some of the most extensive damage happened to City of Spirit Lake street signs, baseball field dugouts, parks and other public property.
Based off information given by several parents and other juveniles, officers turned their investigation toward a group of friends rumored to have dubbed themselves the "Mole Gang."
Three juvenile males were subsequently apprehended. Two of the suspects were charged with felony malicious injury to property. The third suspect received an additional charge of obstructing an officer.
Due to the suspects' ages, Spirit Lake PD is not releasing their names or any additional identifying information.