BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Three people are dead after their car was hit by a freight train north of Sandpoint on Saturday.
According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the crash happened around 11:14 am at the railroad crossing near North Boyer Road and Selle Road in Bonner County.
ISP says the driver of a Subaru Forester was traveling eastbound on West Sella Road, from Boyer Road when the Subaru didn't yield the right of way to a southbound freight train. The Subaru was hit by the train, which forced the Subaru off the roadway, where the vehicle overturned.
Three of the four people inside the vehicle died at the scene, including a 37-year-old man, 31-year-old woman from Sagle and a juvenile. Everyone in the Subaru was wearing their seatbelts, according to ISP.
The surviving juvenile passenger was life-flighted to a Spokane hospital. The freight train operators were not injured.
The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.