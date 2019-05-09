Three-legged bear spotted in Florida

When it comes to the "bear" necessities of life, having four legs apparently isn't one of them.
That's the case for a three-legged bear in Florida who was recently caught on camera outside of a home in Seminole County.
At first, the video shows the bear standing up behind a tree, blocking the camera's view. However, when the bear makes a move down the driveway, it appears to be hopping with its front right paw missing.
Right now, state wildlife experts say the bear is acting fine, and appears to be the proper weight.
Still, officials are warning neighbors not to feed the bear, simply because the it seems to have less mobility.