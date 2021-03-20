Three men were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard on Saturday afternoon after their boat sank about five miles off the shore of La Push, WA.
According to a release from U.S. Coast Guard District 13, the Puget Sound Command Center picked up a distress call from a person who said the boat they were on was sinking around 2:40 p.m.
Station Quillayute crews arrived to find three men in the water without life jackets and with signs of hypothermia. They were taken to shore and received EMS care, but the release did not list their status as of Saturday evening.
The Coast Guard said the boat was carrying several hundred gallons of diesel fuel when it sank, and teams are working to determine the environmental impacts of this incident.