COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Three more Patriot Front members pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to riot charges on Monday, bringing the total now to nine.
Garret Garland, Forest Rankin and Branden Haney all plan to either seek private council or a public defender.
In June, authorities pulled over a U-Haul with a group of Patriot Front members inside, just a block away from where the Pride in the Park event was taking place. In total, 31 members were charged with conspiracy to riot.
Law enforcement seized riot gear, a smoke grenade, an "abnormally-long pole,"a document outlining call locations, primary checkpoints, drill and prep times and observation windows.