SPOKANE, Wash. - The window for candidates to file for the primary election in Washington has closed, and three new candidates have joined the race for their chance to unseat Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and represent Washington's 5th Congressional District.

Currently held by McMorris Rogers since 2004, the seat is centered around Spokane County and includes the counties of Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Lincoln, Whitman, Walla Walla, Columbia, Garfield, and Asotin. Roughly 770,500 residents are represented in the district.

The Washington state primaries will be held Aug. 2 this year.

The Candidates

Cathy McMorris Rogers (R)

Longtime locals are familiar with McMorris Rogers and her policies. A staunch Republican and Trump supporter, she lists her top priorities as veterans, disabilities, and clean energy. She opposes the Affordable Care Act, LGBTQ+ rights, and immigration.

She acted as vice-chair of Trump's transition team and was on the short list for Secretary of the Interior. She was one of the representatives to sign an amicus brief contesting the results of the 2020 election.

Her voting record is available HERE.

Natasha Hill (D)

Hill is running as a Democrat who is tired of party politics and strives to bridge the divide between the American reality and the American dream. Growing up in a low income family in the Hillyard neighborhood, Hill has worked as an attorney and advocate for over 15 years and credits her success to a strong work ethic and determination.

Hill supports investing in families, schools, and rural communities, as well as addressing inflation and infrastructure. She opposes voting restrictions, climbing prescription drug costs, and tax cuts that favor corporations and millionaires ahead of the average American.

Hill has received the endorsement of numerous Washington representatives, including Sen. Andy Billig, Rep. Timm Ormsby, Rep. Marcu Riccelli, Former Sen. Lisa Brown, Spokane City Councilmember Zack Zappone, Former City Council President Ben Stuckart, and many Spokane School Board members.

Sean Clynch (R)

Clynch brand himself as a candidate for "Jacksonian reform," seemingly in reference to Jacksonian democracy, a 19th century political philosophy centered around hands-off government, manifest destiny, opposition to banking, and suffrage to all white men.

Clynch lists his goals as retrenchment of government, rotation of elected officials, and the removal of immigrants. He opposes "wokeness," asylum seekers, and progressive policies.

Ann Marie Danimus (D)

Danimus is a 'homegrown Washingtonian' and is running as a Democrat. In 1994, she represented Spokane in the Miss American Organization and has had a strong interest in community service since her youth.

The top issues Danimus supports are the economy, universal healthcare, small farms. She is firmly against corporate lobbying, pay raises for Congress ahead of a broader living wage increase, and corporate interests.