ORONDO, Wash. - Douglas County Fire District 4 (DCFD4) responded to two separate fire calls Friday night, resulting in three homes catching fire and three residents injured⁠—two of whom were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

According to DCDF4, the first fire was reported at the Twin W development along the Columbia River at around 5 p.m. Arriving units saw a residence fully involved, with fire showing through the roof.

Heavy winds carried flames and heat to a neighboring residence, blowing out the second-story window and catching the second floor alight. A third alarm fire crews from the Greater Wenatchee Valley responded to help extinguish the homes, providing additional staff and apparatus.

The occupants of the first home escaped in only swim gear, but were uninjured. The structure was deemed a total loss, while the second house suffered damage to part of the upper floor and roof structure. Five cars were also lost, including a special hotrod stored in a garage.

At around 11:18 p.m. as crews were returning to service, they were dispatched to a second structure fire, two miles north of Orondo.

Once on scene, firefighters found a home filled with smoke and heat. Three injured residents were in the driveway, suffering fire-related injuries.

The fire was located in the basement of the dwelling, creating additional difficulty and danger for crews. A second alarm brought assistance from neighboring departments to assist.

Entry was made, and firefighters were able to contain the flames to furniture and contents. Fire damage was limited to the furniture, with the rest of the home suffering only smoke damage.

Two of the injured residents were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment of serious injuries, with the third receiving treatment on-scene. While none of the firefighters responding to either incident were injured, summer heat required rehab between entries into fire and created significant risk.

The causes of both fires remain under investigation at this time.

DCFD4 noted neither location were directly serviced by fire hydrants, though the Twin W fire did have newly installed hydrants nearby crews were able to use. Water had to be hauled by water tenders to the fires, extending the time it took to knock down the flames.

Said a DCFD4 spokesperson, "Investment in fire hydrants in rural areas is a great safety measure and saves lives and properties."