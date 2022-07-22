NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office has arrested three people and found suspected drugs after searching a home in Newman Lake.
Deputies say the SWAT team searched the home near North Canal Road and East Kildea Road at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning after investigating reports of drug trafficking, possibly stolen property, and other criminal activity at the location.
In the search, investigators recovered property believed to be stolen, suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine, and other items of evidence. This remains an active investigation, and additional arrests/charges are expected.
31-year-old Chelsea R. Berry was arrested for a Washington State felony warrant. She also has a pending probation warrant in Idaho.
32-year-old Richard V. Jendro was booked into the Spokane County Jail on local misdemeanor warrants, a Trip Permit Violation and driving without a license. Jendro also has a felony warrant out of Idaho.
30-year-old Austin J. Cherogatti was arrested for violating a protection order
SCIU Detectives continue to process the property and evidence recovered. Deputies say additional charges are pending.