Update:

Three adults have been booked into the Adams County Jail as police continue to investigate a series of drive by shootings in Othello.

According to the Adams County Sheriff Department, Alondra Yanez and Miguel Torres were arrested for DOC warrants. Jose Bonilla was arrested for suspicion of UPF and possession of a stolen firearm.

The Sheriff's Department said they are continuing to investigate the incidents and will offer more information as it becomes available.

Previous Coverage:

Authorities say stolen firearms have been recovered during an investigation of drive by shootings in Othello.

According to the Adams County Sheriff Department, deputies served a search warrant at a home in the Edson Tracks area of Othello in reference to those incidents.

During the search, deputies found several pieces of evidence, including two stolen firearms.

The investigation is ongoing and the Sheriff's Department says details will be updated as more information becomes available.

Previous Coverage:

Authorities are investigating after a series of drive by shootings in Othello.

According to the Adams County Sheriff Department, the shootings took place in the Edsons Tracks area of Othello.

The area is secure and is safe for normal traffic in the area.

The Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.