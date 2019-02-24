OTIS ORCHARDS, Wash. - Three people and four pets were displaced after a Sunday morning house fire in Otis Orchards.
According to the Spokane Valley Fire Department, firefighters responded to the 2100 N block of Powell Road around 9:30 a.m. after a neighbor noticed the fire across the street.
That neighbor notified the resident that was home at the time and they were able to safely evacuate with the family pets.
Firefighters were able to knock down the fire, which had originated on the rear deck and had extended into the eaves and second floor of the home.
Crews were able to enter the home and extinguish the flames on the second floor.
No injuries were reported to any firefighters and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Spokane Valley Fire Department would like to remind people to ensure that your home has working fire detectors.