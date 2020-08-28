SPOKANE, Wash. - Three people were hospitalized after an early-morning crash in North Spokane.
According to the Spokane Police Department, officers responded to the scene at approximately 2:48 a.m. on Friday, August 28.
A power pole had been sheared off due to the crash and the three people inside the car had to be taken to the hospital.
A male passenger was transported in critical condition with a head injury. A female passenger was transported with a broken leg. The driver was also taken to the hospital, according to police.
The Spokane Police Department Major Crimes traffic unit responded. Drugs or alcohol may have been a factor and the criminal investigation remains ongoing.
