PINEHURST, Idaho - A 4-year-old was among three people rescued after they became stuck while on a UTV ride.
Crews with the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office found Kyle Kincheloe, 35, Jeremy Cruzan, 34 and Cruzan's 4-year-old child in the Douglas Creek area in Pine Creek Wednesday.
Authorities had originally gotten a call from Kincheloe's father, who reported his son left on a UTV ride the night before. Kincheloe later messaged his father saying he'd gotten stuck in a ravine and was staying put for the night.
All three were found by search crews and transported home safely. No one was hurt during the incident.
"This incident is a good reminder with riding season upon us, there is still plenty of areas [affected] by snow pack and rough terrain due to run off," The Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.
If you plan to head into the back county, the Sheriff's Office also reminds people to plan well and take extra gear and rations to be prepared for the unexpected.