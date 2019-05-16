Weather Alert

...THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING VERY HEAVY RAIN THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOLLOWED BY WIDESPREAD RAIN FRIDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF IDAHO AND WASHINGTON, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES, IN IDAHO, BENEWAH, KOOTENAI, LATAH, LEWIS, NEZ PERCE, AND SHOSHONE. IN WASHINGTON, ADAMS, ASOTIN, GARFIELD, LINCOLN, SPOKANE, AND WHITMAN. * THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL PRODUCE LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. A FEW STORMS WILL BE CAPABLE OF TORRENTIAL RAIN AND FLASH FLOODING. BANDS OF MODERATE TO LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN WILL LINGER INTO FRIDAY LEADING TO RISES ON CREEKS AND STREAMS ACROSS THE CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN IDAHO PANHANDLE AS WELL AS SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON. * RAPID RISES ON CREEK AND STREAMS IS LIKELY WHERE HEAVY RAIN FALLS. THERE IS ALSO THE POTENTIAL TO SEE FLOODING ON AREA ROADWAYS ALONG WITH MUD OR ROCK SLIDES IN STEEP TERRAIN. URBAN FLOODING IS ALSO POSSIBLE ESPECIALLY POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&