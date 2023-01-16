AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Three people have been transported to the hospital after a single-vehicle, serious-injury crash on Craig Road at McFarlane Road in Airway Heights.
According to Spokane Fire Chief Brian Shafer, one person is in critical condition and two people are in serious condition.
According to SFD, the driver crashed into a utility pole at a high speed of rate causing power lines to come down.
Last Updated: Jan. 16 at 6:05 p.m.
A serious-injury collision has closed both directions of Craig Road at McFarlane Road in Airway heights, according to the Spokane Fire Department (SFD).
