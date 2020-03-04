SPOKANE, Wash. - On Wednesday Spokane Police responded to a serious crash on Freya and Upriver Drive that sent three to the hospital and killed a family pet.
According to SPD, a car driven by a 22-year-old woman with a young passenger and a dog was heading west on Upriver. Thirty-nine-year-old Brian Pierce was heading east on Upriver when he lost control of his car, crashing head on.
Pierce admitted he was going around 50-miles-per-hour in a 30-miles-per-hour zone.
During the investigation, police discovered Pierce was under the influence of alcohol. Pierce has two previous DUI convictions on his record.
The 22-year-old driver, her young passenger and Pierce were transported to the hospital. They will all recover from their injuries.
The 22-year-old's family dog had to be put down due to its injuries.
After Pierce is released from the hospital he will be charged with felony vehicular assault as well as a misdemeanor for killing a pet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.