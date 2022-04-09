Three sent to hospital with life threatening injuries following overnight shooting near Sprague and Washington
Mariah Valles KHQ Local News Senior Producer

SPOKANE, Wash. - Three people have been transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries following an overnight shooting in downtown Spokane, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD).

SPD on scene told KHQ that around 1:30 a.m., officers got a call about a shooting outside businesses near Sprague and Washington. SPD has a person of interest and said there's no threat to the public.

Right now, nearby roads are blocked off as police investigate. SPD said there will likely be a scene through at least part of the early morning commute. If you're heading through downtown, plan accordingly.

This is a breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

