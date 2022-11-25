SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is investigating three gun stores that have been broken into, two happening the morning of Nov. 25.
Two break ins happened at the gun store on Trent. The third happening a gun store on Greene Street. In all three burglaries, the suspect used a stolen car to drive through the front of the building.
It is unclear how many guns have been stolen or if these break ins are related.
The Spokane Police Department is not releasing any investigative information about these crimes at this time. However, if anyone has any information regarding these events please contact the department at 509-456-2233.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.