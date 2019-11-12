Three men who were arrested for rape and unlawful imprisonment in April 2018 have been sentenced in connection to the case.
Spokane Police say in April 2018, a 14-year-old girl was taken to the hospital by her parents. The parents reported their daughter had been held against her will, coerced to take drugs and sexually assault by three men at a downtown Spokane apartment building over the course of several days.
During their investigation, detectives with the Special Victims Unit found the girl had run away from home and was alone in the downtown area. Spokane Police say a man 30 years older than the girl, 44-year-old William Jackson, befriended the teen, bought her alcohol and then brought her back to his apartment near Sprague and Browne.
60-year-old Harold Sherman and 56-year-old Curtis Burgett also lived in the apartment complex and the three men coerced the 14-year-old girl to smoke meth. Detectives say the girl was also sexually assaulted by all three men over the course of the next three days.
"During this time the men took turns 'watching' the victim to ensure she didn’t attempt to leave the apartment," Spokane Police said in a release on Tuesday. "They kept her high on drugs and repeatedly sexually assaulted her. On the 4th day of the ordeal, the victim was able to escape from the apartment building with the help of a Good Samaritan and was reunited with her parents and taken to the hospital."
Police were notified and detectives collected physical and biological evidence from the suspects.
The three men were originally booked on various charges including 1st-degree kidnapping, 2nd-degree rape, 3rd-degree rape of a child and distribution of a controlled substance to a minor.
The three suspects pleaded guilty to the following charges and were sentenced as listed below.
Harold Sherman pleaded guilty to Distribution of a controlled substance to a minor and 3rd-degree rape of a child and was sentenced to 55 months in prison with 36 months of community custody.
Curtis Burgett pleaded guilty to Unlawful imprisonment and Controlled substance possession and was sentenced to 55 months in prison with 36 months of community custody.
William Jackson plead guilty to Distribution of a controlled substance to a minor and 3rd-degree rape of a child and was sentenced to 55 months in prison with 36 months of community custody.
