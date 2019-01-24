SPOKANE - According to Spokane Police, three students have been arrested following a fight at Ferris High School.

The Spokane Public School District said just before 1:00 pm on Thursday, a fight broke out involving several students. Ferris immediately went into lockdown.

The fight was stopped but the school remained in lockdown as students were interviewed.

Two students were arrested for assault while the third was arrested for malicious mischief and obstruction.

All students and staff are safe.

Police also said three staff members who intervened in the fight were referred for medical evaluations.