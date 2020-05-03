At least one person is facing a felony charge after multiple witnesses saw three people assault another man.
According to Spokane Police, it happened on the 1400 block of East Hartson Avenue.
Police said a good Samaritan tried to stop the assault but was then threatened to be shot.
SPD located the suspects in a car near Liberty Park. The car fled from police, crashing into another car on 4th and Altamont.
The three suspects as well as the driver from the other car were taken to the hospital. Police said at this time injuries do not appear to be life threatening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.