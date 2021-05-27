UPDATE: MAY 27 AT 6:20
According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the three officers charged in the death of Manuel Ellis have been booked into Pierce County Detention and Corrections Center.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington Attorney General has filed felony charges against three Tacoma Police Department officers in the homicide of Manuel Ellis.
Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins are charged with second-degree murder and Timothy Rankine with first-degree manslaughter.
The Pierce County Medical Examiner found that Ellis died of respiratory arrest resulting from being physically restrained on March 3. His death was ruled a homicide.
On June 10, Governor Jay Inslee announced an independent investigation into Ellis' death after finding that the Pierce County Sheriff did not complete a thorough investigation.
Attorney General Ferguson put together a team to conduct additional investigation. The team interviewed new witnesses and examined forensic evidence and video of the events with the help of police use of force and video experts, according to a release from the Washington State Office of Attorney General Bob Ferguson.
The three Tacoma officers each face a maximum sentence of life in prison. Warrants have been issued for their arrests.
This is the first time the Washington Attorney General’s Office has criminally charged police officers for the unlawful use of deadly force.
You can read the statement of probable cause in its entirety. The statement includes evidence collected and a timeline of events in Ellis' death.