SPOKANE, WA- Three teenage males, two 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old, were arrested Wednesday after allegedly breaking into a house and shooting at the homeowner from a vehicle while he was chasing them.
Spokane Police say at around 1:30am, a citizen reported a vehicle driving the wrong way on Ash Street and pulling into the parking lot at Shadle Park High School. The citizen also saw a male get out of the car, armed with a firearm, and walk to another car in the lot.
Soon after that initial call, a second caller dialed 911 and told police that his house had been broken into by people who were armed. The victim told police he chased the suspects, who were driving a Chevy Impala, in his vehicle as they left the scene and during the chase, they shot at him. The victim was not hurt by the gunshot. The victim followed the suspects into the parking lot at the school, where the suspects fled the car.
Other callers also reported hearing a gunshot and seeing an armed person running from the vehicle.
SPD arrived and set up a perimeter several blocks around the parking lot at the high school. An officer located a semi-automatic rifle on the ground in front of the Impala. A K9 unit began tracking the suspects' scent from the location of the car. The trail took them to nearby Glover Middle School where officers located 18-year-old Bahaulddin J. Alnajati and a 17-year-old male.
Both males were taken into custody. A .45 caliber handgun was also found near where the suspects had been hiding. The handgun had been reported stolen from Missoula, Montana.
A third suspect, 18-year-old Travis S. Funderburg returned to the scene with his parents and admitted to driving the Impala, which is owned by his parents.
Alnajati and Funderburg were booked into the Spokane County Jail for Burglary 1st degree, Drive By Shooting, Assault 1st degree, Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. The juvenile was booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center on the same charges.
