Three teenagers arrested after statewide crime spree that started in Spokane and ended in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Three teenage girls have been arrested after a statewide crime spree that started in Spokane before making its way through Seattle and Mercer Island before coming to an end in Bellevue.
The trio, ages 16 and 17 years old, according to the Bellevue Police Department, started off the spree by carjacking a vehicle from Spokane on Friday, January 24.
They fled to Seattle, where they're accused of theft, robbery, assault and hit and run on Saturday. Early the next morning, the suspects took off and eluded police across I-90 at extremely speeds, according to police.
At approximately 11:20 am on Sunday, the teens were looking for gas money and robbed a woman in a parking lot. They knocked her down and drove over her arm, according to police. The three then went to buy gas and get their nails done at a salon, using the victim's credit card.
Officers in Bellevue were able to track the suspects down and take them into custody. One was still have her nails manicured.
"This is an example of outstanding police work. These criminals ran rampant across the state until arriving in Bellevue, where they were greeted by out officers and taken into custody..." Bellevue Police Chief Steve Mylett said in a blog post from the department.
The suspects were arrested on charges of robbery, vehicular assault and fraud. Additional charges are pending in other jurisdictions.
