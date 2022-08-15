SPOKANE, Wash. - Three Tri-Cities teens were arrested in the Spokane area Friday for the murder of a 20-year-old in Pasco earlier in August.
Court documents identify the trio as Angel Isaiah Garcia, Brian Armando Panduro-Valenzuela, and Osman C. Morales Salto.
According to the charging documents, the three are suspected in the shooting of a 20-year-old in west Pasco on August 6. They are also suspects in a kinapping case in Benton County.
Spokane Police Department's voilent crimes task force assisted with the arrest.
The group of 18-year-olds were booked into Franklin County Jail on second-degree murder charges.