SPOKANE, Wash. - A three-time convicted felon has been arrested after an attempt to run from police in a stolen car ended in a crash.
According to the Spokane Police Department, an officer was patrolling the area of Sunset Highway and Russell Street on Monday, September 9, when he saw a suspicious car leaving a Motel 6.
The officer determined the car had been reported stolen and attempted to pull it over. The suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Clirim Ramushi, quickly drove off heading eastbound in the westbound lane of Sunset Highway.
Another officer tried to stop Ramushi, but he continued driving at reckless speeds on the wrong side of the road, endangering several other drivers. The officers ended their pursuit out of concern for the public.
A short time later, a unit from the Liquor and Cannabis Board notified police that the suspect vehicle had crashed in the 1800 block of Sunset Boulevard. Witnesses said Ramushi lost control of the car, crossed the center median and hit another car.
Ramushi fled the scene on foot, but the passenger from the other car began to chase him. Another citizen saw the incident and helped chase Ramushi down, according to police. He was then taken into custody without further incident and taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The victims in the car Ramushi hit sustained minor bumps and bruises and were released at the scene.
According to police, Ramushi had an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant for escape. He'll be booked into the Spokane County Regional Jail Facility.
He will also be charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, attempt to elude, felony hit and run, possession of a controlled substance, DUI, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.
Ramushi is a three-time convicted felon with convictions for taking a motor vehicle without permission, vehicle theft and assault, all from 2018. He also has misdemeanor convictions for making false statements to law enforcement and minor in possession of alcohol.
Spokane Police extended thanks to the many witnesses who helped bring Ramushi into custody. If anyone else witnessed the incident but has yet to speak with investigators, they are asked to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233.