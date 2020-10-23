UPDATE: OCT. 23 AT 10:40 A.M.
Another crash on I-90, this time westbound near Sullivan Road exit 291. This one is blocking two lanes.
UPDATE: OCT. 23 AT 10:30 A.M.
According to state trooper Jeff Sevigney, three vehicles were apart of the crash and there are injuries. Trooper Sevigney advises to avoid the area.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - There is a collision blocking the left two lanes of eastbound I-90 between Sullivan and Flora Rd. WSDOT East says to expect long delays through the area due to only the right lane getting through. WSDOT East also advises to use caution.
There is a collision blocking the left two lanes of EB I-90 between Sullivan and Flora Rd. Expect long delays through the area as only the right lanes are getting through. Please use caution. pic.twitter.com/3P0udVQZ5U— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) October 23, 2020
