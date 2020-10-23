Traffic on I-90 near Sullivan Road exit

UPDATE: OCT. 23 AT 10:40 A.M.

Another crash on I-90, this time westbound near Sullivan Road exit 291. This one is blocking two lanes.

UPDATE: OCT. 23 AT 10:30 A.M.

According to state trooper Jeff Sevigney, three vehicles were apart of the crash and there are injuries. Trooper Sevigney advises to avoid the area.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - There is a collision blocking the left two lanes of eastbound I-90 between Sullivan and Flora Rd. WSDOT East says to expect long delays through the area due to only the right lane getting through. WSDOT East also advises to use caution.

