SPOKANE, Wash. - Nearly three weeks ago, the Spokane skies opened up and poured a month's worth of rain in nearly twenty-four hours. Roads were flooded, businesses and homes across the city were badly damaged, and many are still cleaning up the aftermath of Mother Nature.
One man's basement apartment on the South Hill saw some of the worst of it. KHQ's Stephanie Stevenson visited Jared Young's apartment the day after the storm hit, and saw how bad the damage was throughout the majority of his home. He's getting ready to move back in this week, after throwing out thousands of dollars worth of belongings.
"There it was, just Niagara Falls full send into my living room out the bay door. I didn't know what to do," Jared Young said.
When he got to his basement apartment near 10th and Walnut, the storm had pushed its way through the windows, spilling onto his couch, chair, and rugs. But, it wasn't just his living room. The kitchen, dining room, and bathroom were covered in mud too. Jared's father, Darren Young, said he didn't believe how bad the damage was, until he was standing ankle deep in storm water.
"In my mind I went, holy bananas. I got other things to say besides that, but I just stepped in and helped my son. He was working, his girlfriend was helping," Darren Young said.
But, it wasn't just his home Jared said he was worried about. His cat, Oly, was stuck inside the apartment during the storm. So now, Jared said he's also facing almost half a grand in veterinarian bills because the cat was so stressed, he got a urinary tract infection
Jared's apartment manager has been working everyday for nearly three weeks to make sure the place is clean and ready for him to move back in, even though some parts of the house are still drying from the water damage. Jared said he's been staying with is parents, but is excited to move back in, despite the lack of furniture.