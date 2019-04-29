Three Washington State University student athletes were arrested on felony vandalism charges over the weekend.
Pullman Police responded to a report of people jumping on cars at the Cougar Ridge Apartments Saturday night, and the suspects drove away but were followed by the 911 caller, who gave police their license plate information.
The suspects were later pulled over by a Whitman County Sheriff's deputy, before 21-year-old Christian Haangana, 19-year-old Fa'avae Fa'avae and 20-year-old Makamae Gormera-Stevens were each arrested by Pullman Police for felony second-degree malicious mischief.
The charge indicates damages they allegedly caused exceeded $750. Haangana, Fa'avae and Gormera-Stevens each denied involvement and were released on their own recognizance. Two vehicles were damaged in the incident, including the hood of both and windows on just one.
The Whitman County Prosecutor will determine whether to file charges.
Haangana is a junior offensive lineman for the football team from Milpitas, Calif. He appeared in all 13 games for the Cougars last season.
Fa'avae is a sophomore linebacker from Carson, Calif. He played in 10 games last season for the Cougs, recording six tackles and 2.5 sacks.
Gomera-Stevens is a sophomore forward for the women's soccer team from Kapolei, Hawaii. She has appeared in 41 games for the Cougars over the past two seasons, including 30 starts with 11 points (four goals, three assists) while logging over 2,000 career minutes.