SPOKANE, Wash. - A section of Wellesley Avenue in the Hillyard area is set to close for the next three years on Thursday.
The Washington State Department of Transportation says crews will begin constructing the North Spokane Corridor Wellesley Ave. interchange on Thursday, Nov. 21. Wellesley Ave. between Market St. and Freya St. will be closed to pedestrian, bicycle and vehicular traffic during the three-year closure.
Travelers are encouraged to seek alternate routes as crews work to realign railroad tracks and construct the new highway interchange. The closure/interchange work, part of the overall US-395/NSC construction, is expected to last until the end of 2022.
Francis Ave., Carlisle Ave. and Upriver Dr. will remain open during the work. Market St. and Ralph St. were reopened Tuesday, Nov. 19. ahead of the Wellesley closure.
The second BNSF Realignment project involves the realignment and relocation of the BNSF Railway tracks from Rowan Ave. to Cleveland Ave. to make way for the future NSC mainline alignment.
Bridgeport, Fairview, Cleveland, Grace, Marietta and Jackson avenues have already been closed in the vicinity of the NSC to make way for the freeway.
