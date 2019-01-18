SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman charged with double vehicular homicide was sentenced to 3 years behind bars.

Brittney Moen's car jumped a curb and hit a group of pedestrians in the Hillyard neighborhood in October 2017.

Moen's three year sentenced will be followed by 18 months of house arrest.

At the time of the incident, officers said Moen was speeding through the parking lot when she struck the three people, killing one and sending two others to the hospital with serious injuries.

A second person later died as a result of their injuries following the crash.