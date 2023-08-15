SPOKANE, Wash. — Celebrate "National Thrift Shop Day" in downtown Spokane on Aug. 17.
The national holiday is being hosted by Downtown Spokane Partnership's (DSP) ongoing campaign, 'Back to Downtown." The campaign encourages employees to return to work in person and enjoy all the amenities and activities only available in downtown Spokane.
Thrift, vintage, and resale shops downtown are planning on participating in the event by offering special deals, promotions, and discounts, including:
- Do It with Soul
- Echo Boutique and Echo Annex
- FinnBoy Records
- Fringe & Fray
- Petunia & Loomis
- Small Town Rootz Boutique
- Teleport Vintage + Co.
- garland Resale Boutique
- Entropy
DSP is also hosting a photo contest where participants can win a pair of tickets to the upcoming Macklemore concert this fall at the Spokane Arena.
For more information on Thrift Shop Day, including a list of promotions and details on the photo contest to win-win tickets to see Macklemore live in concert, visit the official Downtown Days website.