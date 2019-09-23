LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Game of Thrones" resurrected the Iron Throne at Sunday's Emmy ceremony, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which "Pose" star Billy Porter made history and the comedy series "Fleabag" led a British invasion that overturned expectations.
"This all started in the demented mind of George R.R. Martin," said "Game of Thrones" producer David Benioff, thanking the author whose novels were the basis of HBO's fantasy saga.
Porter, who stars in the FX drama set in the LGBTQ ball scene of the late 20th century, became the first openly gay man to win a best drama series acting Emmy .
"God bless you all. The category is love, you all, love. I'm so overjoyed and so overwhelmed to have lived to see this day," said an exuberant Porter, resplendent in a sparkling suit and swooping hat.
Amazon's "Fleabag," a dark comedy about a dysfunctional woman, was honored as best comedy and earned writing and top acting honors for its British creator and star, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, as well as a best director trophy.
"This is getting ridiculous," Waller-Bridge said in her third trip to the stage to collect the top trophy.
Her acting win blocked "Veep" star Julia Louis-Dreyfus from setting a record as the most-honored performer in Emmy history. "Fleabag's" showing denied a fond farewell for its final season.
"Nooooo!" a shocked-looking Waller-Bridge said as Louis-Dreyfus smiled for the cameras. "Oh, my God, no. Thank you. I find acting really hard and really painful. But it's all about this," she said, her acting trophy firmly in hand.
In accepting the writing award earlier, she called the Emmy recognition proof that "a dirty, pervy, messed-up woman can make it to the Emmys."
Porter, a Tony and Grammy Award winning performer, relished his groundbreaking moment. Quoting the late writer James Baldwin, he said it took him many years to believe he has the right to exist.
"I have the right, you have the right, we all have the right," he said.
English actress Jodie Comer was honored as best drama actress for "Killing Eve." She competed with co-star Sandra Oh, who received a Golden Globe for her role and would have been the first actress of Asian descent to win an Emmy in the category.
"My mum and dad are in Liverpool (England) and I didn't invite them because I didn't think this was going to be my time. One, I'm sorry, two I love you," Comer said after saluting Oh.
Bill Hader won his second consecutive best comedy actor award for the hit man comedy "Barry."
Peter Dinklage, named best supporting actor for "Game of Thrones," set a record for most wins for the same role, four, breaking a tie with Aaron Paul of "Breaking Bad."
"I count myself so fortunate to be a member of a community that is about nothing but tolerance and diversity, because in no other place I could be standing on a stage like this," said Dinklage, who is a dwarf.
"Ozark" star Julia Garner won the best supporting drama actress trophy against a field including four actresses from "Game of Thrones."
The auditorium erupted in cheers when Jharrel Jerome of "When They See Us," about the Central Park Five case , won the best actor award for a limited series movie.
"Most important, this is for the men that we know as the Exonerated Five," said Jerome, naming the five wrongly convicted men who were in the audience. They stood and saluted the actor as the crowd applauded them.
It was the only honor for the acclaimed Netflix series of the evening; "Chernobyl" won the best limited series honor.
The ceremony was brisk but, without a host, was overly reliant on the hit-and-miss jokes of presenters. It was ultimately the surprising wins such as Comer's and the meaningful selections of Porter and Jerome that made the show.
HBO retained its durable front-runner status with the help of "Game of Thrones'" record-tying 12 wins. The channel had a total of 34 awards from Sunday and last weekend's creative arts ceremony.
But streaming hit new Emmy heights, powered by Amazon Prime winners "Fleabag," ''The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "A Very English Scandal," and Netflix's "Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)," honored as best movie. Netflix collected 27 awards and Amazon nabbed 15.
Michelle Williams, honored as best actress for her portrayal of dancer Gwen Verdon in FX's limited series "Fosse/Verdon," issued a call to arms for gender and ethnic equality .
She thanked the network and studio behind the project for "paying me equally because they understood ... when you put value into a person, it empowers that person to get in touch with their own inherent value. And where do they put that value, they put it into their work.
"And so the next time a woman and, especially a woman of color, because she stands to make 52 cents on the dollar compared to her white male counterpart, tells you what she needs in order to do her job, listen to her," Williams said.
Patricia Arquette won the trophy best supporting limited-series or movie actress for "The Act." She paid emotional tribute to her late trans sister, Alexis Arquette , and called for an end to prejudice against trans people, including in the workplace.
Ben Whishaw took the category's supporting actor trophy for "A Very English Scandal," admitting in charming British fashion to a hangover.
Alex Borstein and Tony Shalhoub of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" won best comedy supporting acting awards.
"I want to dedicate this to the strength of a woman, to (series creator) Amy Sherman-Palladino, to every woman on the 'Maisel' cast and crew," Borstein said, and to her mother and grandmother. Her grandmother survived because she was courageous enough to step out of a line that, Borstein intimated, would have led to her death at the hands of Nazi Germany.
"She stepped out of line. And for that, I am here and my children are here, so step out of line, ladies. Step out of line," said Borstein, who also won the award last year.
Shalhoub added to his three Emmys which he earned for his signature role in "Monk."
The awards opened without a host as promised, with an early exchange pitting Ben Stiller against Bob Newhart.
"I'm still alive," Newhart told Stiller, who introduced him as part of a wax museum comedy hall of fame that included Lucille Ball and George Burns.
Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner drew some mocking laughter in the audience when they presented the reality competition award after Kardashian West said their family "knows firsthand how truly compelling television comes from real people just being themselves."
An animated Homer Simpson made a brief appearance on stage until he was abruptly crushed, with Anderson of "black-ish" rushing in to, as he vowed, rescue the evening. He called "Breaking Bad" star Bryan Cranston on stage to tout the power of television from its beginning to the current golden age.
"Television has never been bigger. Television has never mattered more. And television has never been this damn good," Cranston said.
———
FULL LIST OF WINNERS, NOMINEES
Outstanding Drama Series
- "Better Call Saul"
- "Bodyguard"
- WINNER: "Game of Thrones"
- "Killing Eve"
- "Ozark"
- "Pose"
- "Succession"
- "This Is Us"
Outstanding Comedy Series
- "Barry"
- WINNER: "Fleabag"
- "The Good Place"
- "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- "Russian Doll"
- "Schitt's Creek"
- "Veep"
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Emilia Clarke, "Game of Thrones"
- WINNER: Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"
- Viola Davis, "How to Get Away With Murder"
- Laura Linney, "Ozark"
- Mandy Moore, "This Is Us"
- Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"
- Robin Wright, "House of Cards"
Directing for a Drama Series
- WINNER: Jason Bateman, "Ozark"
- Lisa Brühlmann, "Killing Eve"
- David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, "Game of Thrones" ("The Iron Throne")
- Adam McKay, "Succession"
- David Nutter, "Game of Thrones" ("The Last of the Starks")
- Daina Reid, "The Handmaid's Tale"
- Miguel Sapochnik, "Game of Thrones" ("The Long Night")
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman, "Ozark"
- Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
- Kit Harington, "Game of Thrones"
- Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"
- WINNER: Billy Porter, "Pose"
- Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us"
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Gwendoline Christie, "Game of Thrones"
- WINNER: Julia Garner, "Ozark"
- Lena Headey, "Game of Thrones"
- Fiona Shaw, "Killing Eve"
- Sophie Turner, "Game of Thrones"
- Maisie Williams, "Game of Thrones"
Writing for a Drama Series
- WINNER: Jesse Armstrong, "Succession"
- David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, "Game of Thrones"
- Emerald Fennell, "Killing Eve"
- Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz, "Better Call Saul"
- Jed Mercurio, "Bodyguard"
- Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Alfie Allen, "Game of Thrones"
- Jonathan Banks, "Better Call Saul"
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, "Game of Thrones"
- WINNER: Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"
- Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul"
- Michael Kelly, "House of Cards"
- Chris Sullivan, "This Is Us"
Variety Talk Series
- "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"
- "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee"
- "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
- WINNER: "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"
- "The Late Late Show with James Corden"
- "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"
Director for a Variety Series
- Alex Buono and Rhys Thomas, "Documentary Now!"
- Derek Waters, "Drunk History"
- Paul Pennolino, "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"
- Jim Hoskinson, "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"
- WINNER: Don Roy King, "Saturday Night Live"
- Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino and Dan Mazer, "Who Is America?"
Variety Sketch Series
- "At Home with Amy Sedaris"
- "Documentary Now"
- "Drunk History"
- "I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman"
- WINNER: "Saturday Night Live"
- "Who Is America"
Writing for a Variety Series
- WINNER: "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"
- "Documentary Now!"
- "Full Frontal With Samantha Bee"
- "Late Night With Seth Meyers"
- "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"
- "Saturday Night Live"
Outstanding Limited Series
- WINNER: "Chernobyl"
- "Escape at Dannemora"
- "Fosse/Verdon"
- "Sharp Objects"
- "When They See Us"
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects"
- Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"
- Aunjanue Ellis, "When They See Us"
- Joey King, "The Act"
- Nicey Nash, "When They See Us"
- WINNER: Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon"
Outstanding Television Movie
- WINNER: "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch"
- "Brexit"
- "Deadwood: The Movie"
- "King Lear"
- "My Dinner with Herve"
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Mahershala Ali, "True Detective"
- Benicio Del Toro, "Escape at Dannemora"
- Hugh Grant, "A Very English Scandal"
- Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"
- WINNER: Jharrel Jerome, "When They See Us"
- Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon"
Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama
- Russell T Davies, "A Very English Scandal"
- Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury, "When They See Us"
- Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin, "Escape at Dannemora" ("Episode 7")
- Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin and Jerry Stahl, "Escape at Dannemora" ("Episode 6")
- Steven Levenson and Joel Fields, "Fosse/Verdon"
- WINNER: Craig Mazin, "Chernobyl"
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Asante Blackk, "When They See Us"
- Paul Dano, "Escape at Dannemora"
- John Leguizamo, "When They See Us"
- Stellan Skarsgard, "Chernobyl"
- WINNER: Ben Whishaw, "A Very English Scandal"
- Michael K. Williams, "When They See Us"
Directing for a Limited Series
- Ava DuVernay, "When They See Us"
- Thomas Kail, "Fosse/Verdon" ("Who's Got the Pain")
- Stephen Frears, "A Very English Scandal"
- WINNER: Johan Renck, "Chernobyl"
- Ben Stiller, "Escape at Dannemora"
- Jessica Yu, "Fosse/Verdon" ("Glory")
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- WINNER: Patricia Arquette, "The Act"
- Marsha Stephanie Blake, "When They See Us"
- Patricia Clarkson, "Sharp Objects"
- Vera Farmiga, "When They See Us"
- Margaret Qualley, "Fosse/Verdon"
- Emily Watson, "Chernobyl"
Competition Program
- "The Amazing Race"
- "American Ninja Warrior"
- "Nailed It!"
- WINNER: "RuPaul's Drag Race"
- "Top Chef"
- "The Voice"
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"
- Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"
- Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll"
- Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"
- WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"
- Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"
- Ted Danson, "The Good Place"
- Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"
- WINNER: Bill Hader, "Barry"
- Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
Director for a Comedy Series
- Alec Berg, "Barry" ("The Audition")
- WINNER: Harry Bradbeer, "Fleabag"
- Mark Cendrowski, "The Big Bang Theory"
- Bill Hader, "Barry" ("ronny/lily")
- Daniel Palladino, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" ("We're Going to the Catskills!")
- Amy Sherman-Palladino, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" ("All Alone")
Writing for a Comedy Series
- Alec Berg and Bill Hader, "Barry"
- WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"
- Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle and Stacy Osei-Kuffour, "Pen15"
- Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler, "Russian Doll" ("Nothing in This World Is Easy")
- David Mandel, "Veep"
- Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan, "The Good Place"
- Allison Silverman, "Russian Doll" ("A Warm Body")
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- WINNER: Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- Anna Chlumsky, "Veep"
- Sian Clifford, "Fleabag"
- Olivia Colman, "Fleabag"
- Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"
- Sarah Goldberg, "Barry"
- Marin Hinkle, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"
- Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"
- Tony Hale, "Veep"
- Stephen Root, "Veep"
- WINNER: Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- Henry Winkler, "Barry"
