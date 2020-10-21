The stage has been set as this first initial cold front has made its way into the Pacific Northwest, dragging in cold arctic air with it. This system will deliver a shot of mountain snow, with Lookout pass seeing up to 4" of snow and winter weather advisories in place from 6 pm tonight through 6 am Thursday morning.
Thursday is quiet, yet slightly cooler in the mid 40's.
Round two arrives Friday. This stronger, colder system moves in bringing widespread snow to the valley floors beginning mid-day Friday. What starts as a rain/snow mix will likely transition to snow by the evening commute. Early estimates bring 1-3" of snow to the metro area (Spokane/CDA), 5-8" in the Cascades and 4-6" in the Waterville Plateau by the time this system wraps up early Saturday morning.
Time to turn on the heat and fire up the fireplace. Temperatures plummet this weekend and into next week, with highs only reaching into the 30's and overnight lows between 10-15°.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.