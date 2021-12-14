There is another system on tap for the weekend, and with temperatures dropping throughout the week, will likely bring another round of snow to the Inland northwest overnight Friday into Saturday morning.
Overnight lows will fall into the teens and low to mid 20's, with fog and freezing fog our biggest concern Wednesday morning. Our next system is set to arrive overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, delivering a potential 1-2" of new snow to the valley floors.
