The Washington State Patrol posted a fascinating video on their Facebook page for "Throwback Thursday" featuring a look at life in law enforcement in the 1940s.
The video, titled "Law Rides the Highway", begins with the typical 1940s movie flair, complete with dramatic music and takes the viewer through the cooperation between Troopers to apprehend suspected car thieves.
From there, the nearly 17 minute video takes you through the various training and duties of a Washington State Patrol Trooper in the 1940s.
Take a look: